LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Camping trips and summer camps are invaluable life lessons for Litchfield Park Boy Scout Troop 99.
"Our boys go out once a month," said Joe Wininger, with Troop 99.
A white 2006 trailer goes along with them for every trip.
"We use it a lot. That trailer has seen a number of miles," said Wininger.
It carries the gear it takes to teach young boys how to be well-rounded young men.
"Pots and pans, knives, spatulas," said Wininger.
Sometime between Tuesday and Thursday of last week, the trailer and all of its contents were stolen from its parking space behind the Church at Litchfield Park.
"That's what really makes it bad. It was stolen from kids from the parking lot of a church. You can't get any worse than that," said Wininger.
Spotting it should be easy. It has the troop's logo on three sides.
But replacing it will not be.
"It's going to be a monumental task," said Wininger.
The original one was paid for through fundraising by the Boy Scouts.
"It's going to be years to get back to having it," he said.
The troop has an appointment to make a report with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. In the meantime, they hope the person who took it considers bringing it back.
"Was it really that important to steal from kids? If you needed a trailer, there's (sic) better ways to go about it. I have people that would have loaned you theirs, quite frankly, if you'd just had the courage to ask someone," said Wininger.
