PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A popular Arizona hiking destination, accessible from Strawberry, will shut down for most of the summer.
The Fossil Springs trailhead to Fossil Creek along Trail 18 will close from July 1 to Aug. 31.
Officials from Tonto National Forest said the temporary closures addresses heat-related illnesses and injuries that often occur along the trail during Arizona’s hot summer months.
[RELATED: Gila County Sheriff's Office criticizes woman who wore sandals on hike]
Forest officials say emergency responders have been strained by requests for assistance in previous summers. Those requests can pull away from other local fire and medical needs, they said.
All other portions of Fossil Creek can still be accessed from Forest Road 708 off Highway 260 near Camp Verde. Those areas include Waterfall Trailhead, Irving/Flume Trailhead, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain and Mazatzal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.