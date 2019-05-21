CORDES JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A traffic stop in Cordes Junction led to the seizure of 40 pounds of meth.
On May 16 at around 7:45 p.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy spotted a white Honda Accord with Oklahoma plates allegedly commit several moving violations on northbound I-17 in Cordes Junction, YCSO said.
The driver, 48-year-old Hilario Perez, did not have a driver's license and supplied a Mexican ID card only, according to deputies.
During the interaction with the deputy, sheriff's officials say, "Perez was shaking and sweating and would not make eye contact."
A records check revealed Perez had a suspended license out of Arizona, YCSO said.
As the deputy continued to talk to Perez, he says he began to suspect Perez was likely involved in the transportation of contraband/drugs, according to YCSO.
An officer from the Department of Public Safety arrived to assist and provide Spanish translation.
Perez then agreed to allow a search of the vehicle.
As the search began, deputies discovered the rear passenger door panel was ajar and slightly pulled open. Inside the panel, deputies spotted numerous packages wrapped in plastic sheets. Officials say those packages appeared to contain methamphetamine.
A YCSO K-9 deputy came to the scene and Perez was arrested.
His vehicle was transported to a secure evidence facility where it could be safely processed. Once there, deputies removed 25, 1-pound packages of methamphetamine from the rear passenger door panel, and located an additional 15, 1-pound packages of methamphetamine behind the rear driver's side door panel.
In all, officials seized about 40 pounds of meth.
During a later interview, Perez denied knowing there was methamphetamine stored in the doors of the vehicle, even after "admitting he had transported drugs in the past," according to deputies.
Perez claimed he was in Phoenix to sell the Honda, but the potential buyer declined so he planned to return to Oklahoma.
Perez was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
He remains in custody on a $750,000 bond. Perez has also been placed on an immigration hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.