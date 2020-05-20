CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police found about 190 pounds of drugs inside a sedan after a simple traffic stop last Thursday, police said.
Officers said they pulled over 21-year-old Aubrey Salazar and 31-year-old Luis Fernando Ruiz Estrada in a 2008 Buick on the Interstate 10 just southeast of the city. They found "evidence of drugs" and searched the car, police said.
They eventually found 138 pounds of heroin, 1.5 pounds of cocaine and about 50 pounds of fentanyl pills in various parts of the car, including a full package of drugs in the spare tire. This was the largest seizure of illegal narcotics by the Casa Grande Police Department. Estrada and Salazar were arrested.
"A seizure of this magnitude disrupts drug operations in Arizona and beyond. This seizure ultimately saved lives and prevented suffering to many families across the country," said Police Chief Mark McCrory.