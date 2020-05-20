CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Chino Valley Police arrested seven people in two drug busts on May 18 and 19.
It all started when police stopped a car for an "equipment violation" on May 18 around 11 p.m. near US Highway 89. Inside the car was 34-year-old Katrina Flick, 24-year-old Kelsey Prevett, 29-year-old Jeremiah Marrs, and 19-year-old Trey Gist.
Police found a syringe cap inside the car and also realized that Flick had two felony warrants, so they had a K-9 search the car. On the front seat, police said they found a bag of drugs along with used and new needles, ties and tubes. One of the syringes appeared to loaded with heroin. Flick admitted to owning it and was arrested. She's now facing additional charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prevatt, Marrs, and Gist were also arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Based on the interviews with these suspects, police were able to link the heroin to 34-year-old William Smyer. Investigators with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Team (PANT) were able to locate his home near Perkinsville Road and Foster Drive.
On May 19 around 1 p.m., police served a warrant to Smyer's home and also found 24-year-old Samantha Sylvester and 29-year-old Cody Wilkins there. During their search, police recovered five grams of heroin, 50 Gabapentin pills and Suboxone strips. In addition to that, they found eight syringes with heroin residue, ten syringes of heroin and additional heroin.
Smyder admitted to police that he washed some of the heroin down the drain as police arrived with their warrant. He also admitted to selling heroin, investigators said. He was charged with controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and destroying evidence. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Sylvester was arrested on charges of destroying evidence and remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond. Wilkins was also arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond.