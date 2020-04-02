MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Mesa Police Detective Jason Flam says it started when an officer pulled over a man on a moped. A few minutes later, that officer requested an emergency backup. The shooting happened right after that.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The officer involved was not injured.

Police have not said what prompted the initial traffic stop.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second-officer involved shooting in less than a week. On Sunday night, a suspect shot and kill Commander Greg Carnicle of the Phoenix Police Department and wounded Officer Marissa Dowhan and Officer Alicia Hubert. Both officers are recovering. Police shot and killed the suspect.

Thursday night's incident is the 15th officer-involved shooting in the Valley this year. There have been seven more shootings involving law enforcement outside Maricopa County.