PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It will be a busy Thursday evening and you should expect travel delays in many areas of the Valley.
The Arizona Cardinals will play the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium at 5:20 p.m. in Glendale.
The parking lot will open at 1:30 p.m., but expect many fans to leave work and head right to the game. Delays are expected on Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 in the west Valley.
On the opposite side of the Valley, Arizona State will host Stanford in a PAC-12 match up. Kickoff in Tempe is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
[RELATED: Check latest traffic conditions here]
Game day parking lots will open at 1:00 p.m. for fans with season parking passes. Since this is a weekday game, ASU students will be utilizing game day parking lots as well. ASU parking information can be found here.
Finally, President Donald Trump will be arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after 9 p.m. on Thursday. Travelers in the Sky Harbor area should expect increased security and possible road restrictions.
President Trump is arriving in Phoenix before his “Make America Great Again” Rally at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Friday evening.
[RELATED: President Trump's campaign rally brings security concerns in Mesa]
Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest on all of these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.