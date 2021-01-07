PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Troopers took a wrong-way driver into custody on the State Route 51 in Phoenix early Thursday morning, and the whole thing was caught on traffic cameras. It happened at about 3 a.m.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation's cameras shows the driver hitting a barrier wall while going the right direction on SR-51. He then made a U-turn so that he was heading the wrong way near Bell Road. The traffic-cam also showed several near-misses, including what could have been a head-on crash with a semi. The suspect swerved at the last minute. Other drivers can be seen slowing down and swerving out of the suspect's way.

At one point, the man stopped and appeared to take a drink before continuing on his way.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one of its troopers stopped the suspect on Loop 101 near Seventh Street, nudging his vehicle up to the front end of the suspect's vehicle.

Video shows the suspect getting out of his car and then a trooper handcuffing him against the median wall. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators are trying to determine if he might have been impaired.

Although there were several close calls, no injuries were reported.