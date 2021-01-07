PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Troopers took a wrong-way driver into custody on Loop 101 in Phoenix early Thursday morning, and the whole thing was caught on traffic cameras. It happened at about 2:30 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety said the driver was first seen on northern end of State Route 51. He then transitioned to Loop 101.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation's cameras shows the driver hitting a barrier wall while going the right direction on Loop 101. He then made a U-turn so that he was heading the wrong way -- westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The traffic cams also showed several near-misses, including what could have been a head-on crash with a semi. The suspect swerved at the last minute. Other drivers can be seen slowing down and swerving out of the suspect's way.

At one point, the man stopped and appeared to take a drink before continuing on his way.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one of its troopers caught up with the suspect on Loop 101 near Seventh Street. The driver had already stopped and gotten out of his vehicle when the trooped nudging his vehicle up to the front end of the suspect's vehicle.

Video then shows the trooper handcuffing the suspect against the median wall. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators are trying to determine if he might have been impaired.

Although there were several close calls, no crashes were reported. DPS said its trooper had some "very minor injuries."

Editor's Note: Original reports from the Department of Public Safety were that this happened on State Route 51. This story has been updated to correct that the wrong-way driver stopped on Loop 101.