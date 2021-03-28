PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers got caught up in miles of delays Sunday on the southbound lanes of I-17 after a brush fire caused slowing in the area near Cordes Junction. 

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials said very heavy traffic on Interstate 17 southbound near Cordes Junction was causing about a 10 mile backup from milepost 267 to milepost 257. By evening, ADOT said the delays had cleared up.

Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical say their crews made quick work of the 2-acre fire near Badger Springs. They were assisted by firefighters from Mayer Fire Department.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

