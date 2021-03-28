PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers got caught up in miles of delays Sunday on the southbound lanes of I-17 after a brush fire caused slowing in the area near Cordes Junction.
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials said very heavy traffic on Interstate 17 southbound near Cordes Junction was causing about a 10 mile backup from milepost 267 to milepost 257. By evening, ADOT said the delays had cleared up.
I-17 SB, between Cordes Junction and Sunset Point: Heavy traffic - there is a brush fire in the area. The fire is NOT blocking the freeway. #I17 #Aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 29, 2021
Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical say their crews made quick work of the 2-acre fire near Badger Springs. They were assisted by firefighters from Mayer Fire Department.
Our crews along with Mayer Fire Department made quick work of this 2 acre brush fire this afternoon on SB I-17 near Badger Springs Rd. Wildland season is here. pic.twitter.com/iUtrjjPvNk— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 28, 2021