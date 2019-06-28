GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Town of Gilbert has a population of a quarter of a million people. But believe it or not, the town has no cemetery!
[VIDEO: New cemetery will soon open in Gilbert]
"That was always the running joke, that you could be born in Gilbert, but you couldn't die in Gilbert," said vice mayor Eddie Cook.
Or at least, not be buried in town.
But that's about to change soon, when Gilbert's first-ever cemetery opens to the public.
The city already owned a huge piece of land on Queen Creek Road near Perry High School.
The town entered into a 99-year public-private partnership with the Bunker family, who is building the full-service mortuary and leasing the land from the city... without taxpayers having to fork over a cent.
The site is under construction. But artist renderings that show what the finished project will look like, including a cremation memorial garden, complete with a beautiful fountain in the center.'
The new cemetery will feature lush green lawns, set to be watered with the recycled wastewater coming from the city's plant next door.
There’s also plenty of city farmland next door for future expansions.
The cemetery should be open by late summer or early fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.