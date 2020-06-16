PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Town Hall meeting Tuesday evening hosted by Arizona's Family provided a forum for many people to have their voices heard as our nation faces a time of uncertainty and unrest. The event was created to confront issues surrounding racism and ways to heal our communities. Arizonans were encouraged to 'listen, learn and lean in,' and send questions and comments to participants.

During Tuesday's Town Hall, hosted by Brandon Lee and Yetta Gibson, we heard from a number of civil rights leaders, activists and members of law enforcement, as well as others who have been impacted by what happened to George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis last month after an officer put his knee on Floyd's throat.

It seems America has reached a tipping point. The shooting death of George Floyd threw the nation into a sea of civil unrest as long-standing wounds of mistrust by African-Americans at the hands of police were ripped open. "We, as black mothers, have said enough is enough," said Janelle Wood with the Black Mothers Forum. "We need to see much more reform and police culture."

Calls for social justice and police reform have been made loud and clear through many peaceful protests in the streets around the Valley for the past few weeks. However, the message of police reform was overshadowed following several nights of rioting, looting and other acts of violence around Phoenix and Scottsdale.

"How many more people have to die before we come up with transformative changes, or changing some of the culture in some of our law enforcement agencies?" questioned Arizona Attorney Gen. Mark Brnovich, who was a guest of the Town Hall panel. "I've tried to come up with some proposals that I think, really, we can all work together in trying to make a positive change and trying to make a difference."

Given the heightened passions that are boiling over in communities across America and the Valley, changes have been taking place. George Floyd’s murder has sparked a fresh look at policy changes at police departments across the nation. Phoenix police announced last week that the department will suspend the use of the Carotid Control Technique, commonly known as a chokehold.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, who recently joined protesters as they marched in Phoenix, spoke out about banning the technique. "In light of what's going on in our country, that is something that we, as a police department, can show to our community that we are listening," she said.

Now that George Floyd has been laid to rest, community and government leaders are looking at ways we can heal as a nation and community in a meaningful and lasting way. "Finally America is responding to the call for justice and police reform," said Roy Tatum, the president of the East Valley NAACP.

Brandon Lee sat down earlier Tuesday with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. Among many other topics, they discussed police bias training and de-escalation training. "We've gotten both positive feedback from our officers and our community," she said. "You can't predict what will happen out there in the community, but you can prepare."

Those in Arizona's sports community have also spoken out recently about racism. Suns head coach Monty Williams wrote an emotional "open letter" about being the change in America. "If I could affect one family, one person, to go into the future and be better as it relates to race relations and where we are in our country, it was worth it."

"At the end of the day, it's all about the professionalism of those who wear the uniform," said Chief Williams.

"I think we need to focus on 'how can we ensure that justice is done? What can we do to make sure people have confidence in our justice system?" said Brnovich."We as a community, we as people need to come together and say, this is unacceptable, this is what we're going to do to address these issues so we can grow together and get ahead so we don't have issues when it comes to use of force in our law enforcement community."

"We have to be in a position in our communities where we don't fear the police," said State Rep. Reginald Bolding, who has been leading the effort for meaningful police reform." The only way that happens is if there is complete transparency, accountability and training."