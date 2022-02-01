NEAR TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A tow truck hit and killed a man as he crossed a West Valley street early Tuesday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, who has not been identified, was not in a crosswalk when the tow truck hit him in the area of 91st Avenue and McDowell Road shortly before 1 a.m. The man was dead when deputies got there.
McDowell Road was closed for about five hours while MCSO investigators were on the scene. Detectives say the tow truck driver was not impaired. That person stayed at the scene as required by law and was cooperating with investigators, MCSO said.