CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family was rudely awoken overnight as a tow truck crashed into their Chandler home.

Police say the crash happened near McQueen Road south of Ocotillo Road sometime after midnight Monday.

The tow truck was heading northbound when it went across the median for an unknown reason and took out a power box before crashing into a family's home.

Luckily, police say no one was injured. The tow truck crashed into a guest bedroom that was unoccupied.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time and they are actively investigating the cause of the crash.

Roughly 800 people lost power due to the crash, according to SRP. Power should be restored to most customers but crews will be out through the morning working on repairs.

Southbound lanes are restricted on McQueen Road south of Ocotillo Road.

 

Dean
Dean

Those tow truck drivers are dangerous. The whip back and forth and run well over the speed limit. Anyone else driving like that would not only be ticketed but also lose his DL.

