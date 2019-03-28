GRAND CANYON WEST, AZ (AP) -- The body of a Hong Kong man who fell over the edge of the Grand Canyon has been recovered.
A helicopter lifted the man’s body from 1,000 feet below the rim Thursday afternoon. He had fallen earlier in the day while trying to take photographs.
David Leibowitz is a spokesman for Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona.
He says the man’s body will be taken to a medical examiner’s office.
The man in his 50s was with a tour group at Eagle Point along the western edge of the Grand Canyon. His name hasn’t been released.
(1) comment
Ok, now pose,a little back, more,more,more.....ahhhhhhhhhhj..... splat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.