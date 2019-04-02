Tourist dies in Phoenix motorcycle crash

PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5)— Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 28th and Saguaro drives, which is near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.
The motorcyclist collided with an SUV and later died, police said. He was a 28-year-old student from out of state.
The SUV driver stayed at the scene of the crash, which is now under investigation.
(1) comment
Coffin on wheels strikes again
