Tour de Coops in Mesa gives inspiration to backyard chicken farmers

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Raising backyard chickens is growing in popularity. So, a lot of people want to see how other farmers do it. Saturday’s Tour de Coops gave those who are on the fence about chicken farming some ideas and inspiration.
“It's a great way for people to grow their own food, to live healthier, be outside more," said organizer Kerry Bashi. "Kind of just go back to our old roots of enjoying the food that we grow ourselves."
Tour de Coops took people interested in chicken farming through four different backyard setups from Mesa to Chandler. It's the first time the event has toured spots in the East Valley. However, it’s not just about the hens and roosters.
“It consists of chickens and ducks. [And] other animals like cats, dogs, rabbits," said Bashi. "And lots of gardening."
And to make sure you don’t put all your eggs in one basket, so to speak, Your Farm Foods also showcased how the chicken farmers incorporate hydroponics, gardening, composting and even art into their coop setups.
“Tiffany specializes in chicken feed. So, they get to learn about different things. They can feed the chicken and [learn] the best way to feed them,” Bashi said.
Looks like these farmers pecked away at the idea that chicken farming is for the birds.