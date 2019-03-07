PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Imagine walking into your kitchen to find a strange man there, cooking and eating your food!
That's what happened to a woman and a man in their Phoenix apartment last week.
On Friday, March 1, around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a burglary call at an apartment near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
When the officer arrived at the location, he says he saw the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jerry Christopher Drane, standing on the front balcony of the apartment.
Police say that "Drane had an odor of alcohol in his breath when he spoke, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and he was unable to stand straight without swaying."
One of the two roommates told police that he woke up to the smell of something burning.
When they walked into their kitchen to investigate, he saw Drane standing there, eating soup and attempting to cook tortillas on the top of the electric stove without a pan.
Alex Herron, 28, was shocked.
"He tried to cook like three of them, because the first two burned," she said.
"I smelled the burning too," she explained. "So we both went out and I was oh like, 'Hey, what's going on?' Trying to have a friendly confrontation and trying to be calm and everything."
"During all that happening, roommate and I, we first notice he had some sort of pocket knife, but we were smart enough to not say anything about it," she added.
The roommates didn't recognize Drane and asked him to leave and take whatever he was making with him.
And he did. Herron said he left eating a can of soup and tortilla and stayed on their front balcony.
It was a can of some sort of potato, cheese, broccoli chowder according to Herron.
"I hate chowder," she said.
"The only plus side that he got rid of it for me," she added with a smile.
She can laugh about it now, but called it crazy at the time.
Herron then called 911.
So how did he get into the apartment in the first place?
Herron said she came back home from doing laundry and probably left the front door unlocked by accident.
"It's weird. It's a terrifying experience," she said. "I'm just glad we're all safe."
Drane was arrested for criminal trespassing. He also had an outstanding warrant.
Police said Drane admitted he had been drinking and said he couldn't remember exactly how he ended up cooking in that particular apartment.
He told the judge in court his dad lives at that complex.
(3) comments
Who was it who lived there? It goes from 2 women to a man, to possibly 2 men or a man and a woman and then back to 2 women. Terrible writing!
Just showing his entitled rich culture heritage.
Hey... he was hungry!
