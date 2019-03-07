PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and walking into your kitchen to find a strange man there, cooking and eating your food!
That's what happened to two women in their Phoenix apartment last week.
On Friday, March 1, police responded to a burglary call at an apartment near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
When the officer arrived at the location, he says he saw the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jerry Christopher Drane, standing on the balcony of the apartment.
Police say that "Drane had an odor of alcohol in his breath when he spoke, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and he was unable to stand straight without swaying."
One of the two roommates told police that he woke up to the smell of something burning.
When they walked into their kitchen to investigate, he saw Drane standing there, eating soup and attempting to cook tortillas on the top of the electric stove.
The man called out to his roommate, who joined him in the kitchen. Neither of them recognized Drane.
The pair yelled at Drane to leave the apartment.
And he did. But not before grabbing the can of soup and taking it with him. Police say he continued to eat the soup on the balcony of the apartment.
The women then called 911.
One of the roommates said he may have left the front door unlocked while doing laundry.
Drane was arrested for criminal trespassing. He also had an outstanding warrant.
Police said Drane admitted he had been drinking and said he couldn't remember exactly how he ended up cooking in that particular apartment.
