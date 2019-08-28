PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Diamondback fans can enjoy a little golf with their baseball this winter.
That's because "Topgolf Live" will be coming to Chase Field this December.
Topgolf Live is a "pop-up" expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, meant for the stadium experience.
The event features giant targets on the field, Toptracer Range technology to accurately trace each golf ball like a pro and spacious hitting bays to play with friends while enjoying music, food and drinks.
From Dec. 12 through Dec. 15, Chase Field will transition into a wonderland of golf.
Topgolf Live will be the perfect holiday party spot for companies, families and friends to enjoy. Chase Field is the fourth Major League Baseball stadium to host a Topgolf Live event.
More than 20 private bays will be available to reserve.
Each tee time is an hour long, and guests will have time to hit a few practice shots before the game begins.
When it’s your turn, you hit a golf ball into one of six targets ranging from 40 to 150 yards away. Every section of every target has a point value, and the Toptracer Range technology computes your score based on the accuracy and distance of the shot. The score is then sent to your bay screen.
Players take turns hitting five balls in a row and accumulate points by hitting targets. The fifth ball in each game has a point value of 2X. Players rotate through after their allotted five shots.
Up to six players can play a game and if played at a reasonable pace, six players can complete four to five games.
When guests are done in their hitting bay, they’ll also be able to try their hand at different putting, chipping games and tailgate games.
A VIP Experience is also available. It provides an upgraded event experience with premium amenities. As part of the special experience, guests will have access to catered food and drinks, VIP gift bags, stadium tours and more.
Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment is currently accepting reservations for companies and large groups, and individual tickets for the event will go on sale at a later date.
For more information, and to register for pre-sale opportunities, go here.
Fore! @Topgolf Live is coming to Chase Field in December! ⛳️Register for the presale at https://t.co/5LIxtFFiuj pic.twitter.com/uLnYL3eVJg— Chase Field (@ChaseField) August 28, 2019