TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Topgolf is taking a swing at bringing fans back into Sun Devil Stadium.
Since ASU and other PAC-12 schools have postponed their fall football season, the stadium will be sitting empty. But Topgolf Live is now offering a safe and socially distanced experience inside the stadium. This is similar to an an event that came to Chase Field last year.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 20, for the Topgolf Live event in December. Players will hit golf balls from the concourse level of the stadium to on-field, glowing targets. Toptracer technology accurately traces your shots and shows you instant replays on the game screen in your upper deck hitting bay.
Typically, there are six giant targets on the field ranging from 40 to 150 yards away, and each section of each target has a point value. When it’s your turn, you’ll have five shots to accumulate as many points as possible. Your score will be determined based on distance and accuracy. The further your ball goes and the closer to the center of a target it lands, the more points you’ll earn.
Each player in your bay will take turns hitting five shots and after each player has completed his or her turn, the game is over. Your group can play as many games as time allows (each tee time lasts one hour). Typically, a bay with a maximum of six players can complete four or five games at a reasonable pace.
Not a golfer? Not Neither a problem. The games are designed for all skill levels. And the "Live Lounge" is a great place to spend time before or after your tee time with games like corn hole and chippo. Food and drinks will also be sold at the event.
The Topgolf Live experience will take place in Sun Devil Stadium December 10 through 13, 2020. Ticket price start at $35. Premium packages are also available. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20 on ticketmaster.com or at Topgolf Live.