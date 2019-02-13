What is better than enjoying the great weather Arizona has to offer than with your favorite beverage and man’s best friend? Here are some the best dog-friendly patios to relax and enjoy a tasty snack or drink in the east Valley.
O.H.S.O Brewery – Gilbert
335 N. Gilbert Road #102, Gilbert, AZ
Located in the heart of downtown Gilbert, O.H.S.O features plush bench seating and yard games. And beer. Lots of beer. O.H.S.O features 18 of their own brews along with many other Arizona and national favorites. This newest location also features a full menu, serving brunch, lunch and dinner. The star of the show is the spacious patio where your pup is more than welcome to lounge with you.
8 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler, AZ
With plenty of outdoor seating, San Tan Brewery is the perfect place to crack open a cold one while your pooch rests next to you. San Tan Brewery’s servers will even serve your dog a bowl of water. Nestled in downtown Chandler, San Tan Brewery has been serving local guests and dogs since 2007. With 11 year-round beers and currently seven seasonal brews, San Tan Brewery has a selection for any type of palette. Craft cocktails on draft are also offered.
Devil’s Advocate
955 E. University Drive, Tempe, AZ
Feel like watching the big game, but want to bring your dog with you? Devil’s Advocate is a dog friendly sports bar close to Arizona State University’s campus in Tempe. ASU alumni even own Devil’s Advocate. With multiple sports packages and HDTV flat screens, you’ll never miss any action of your favorite team. The large patio also features fire pits for those chilly evenings. Devil’s Advocate will also bring a bowl of water for your dog if you ask.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company
721 N. Arizona Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Town of Gilbert’s first craft brewery, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company offers various styles of craft beer brewed on site. They also offer bottles and cans to take home. With two outdoor areas, the patio is the perfect setting to enjoy a late-afternoon or early-evening cold brew with your furry friend. The staff will also provide water for dogs. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company has a full menu if you’re hungry for a snack or more.
1435 E. University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Salut Kitchen Bar is serious about their dedication to our four-legged friends, often partnering with local animal shelters for adoption events. Servers bring complimentary water not only for human guests, but for the canine guests. Happy hour specials include $2 off draft beer, tapas, individual glass of wine, craft cocktails and fifty percent off selected bottles of wine. Food options include a mix of American and Mediterranean cuisine. The tapas and bruschetta are perfect to share with friends on the patio.
4810 E McKellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
To say the Monastery has a dog friendly patio wouldn’t be doing it justice, it’s more like a dog friendly backyard. The Monastery has two large sand volleyball courts and other activities such as ping pong and horseshoes. Guests can enjoy over 50 craft, domestic and import beers on tap. One unique feature is the ability to grill your own burgers, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers or sirloin steak. Drink specials are offered Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
