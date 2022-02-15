PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five of the top prosecutors at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office are demanding Allister Adel step down as head of the third-largest prosecutorial agency in the country. Adel's criminal division chiefs and her chief deputy laid out their case in a three-page letter that raised ethical questions about her sobriety, long absences from work, and judgment. The letter also was sent to the State Bar of Arizona and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors as a "first step" in what could potentially lead to further actions. "(W)e believe the content of this letter may require further investigation that we are not equipped to conduct," the letter stated.
On Nov. 30, 2021, some of the members of the MCAO and the chief deputy met with Adel to go over their concerns stating that "you had been drinking after getting out of a treatment facility." The letter mentioned that her personal life is none of their business usually, but it becomes their business when it affects the work the MCAO is doing. To them, Adel admitted in that meeting that she had relapsed a couple of times and agreed to continue treatment along with not doing any business while being impaired. They also asked for Adel to be in the office more regularly, which she allegedly agreed to but didn't.
"The scrutiny on this office is unprecedented. We have an amazingly dedicated staff who work tirelessly to seek justice and to protect the citizens of Maricopa County, yet they often find MCAO under a microscope for exaggerated scrutiny," the letter states. "Our employees are the epitome of a modern, scrupulous and dedicated workforce. They get it right infinitely more often than wrong, despite personnel shortages, a global pandemic, and ever-changing technology. It is incumbent on all of us to support them and to provide an environment wherein they can do their jobs without the unnecessary disruptions that have been so frequent lately."
Deputies who signed the letter
- Division Chief of Specialized Prosecution II Division Chair and Ethics Committee, Barbara Marshall
- Division Chief of Juvenile Crimes Division, Elizabeth Beringhaus
- Division Chief of Training Division, Ryan Green
- Division Chief of Trail Division, Jason Kalish
- Division Chief of Specialized Prosecution I Division, Rachel Mitchell
They met with a consultant and others over their concerns in recent weeks. They were informed of other "unsolicited information from people inside and outside the MCAO office that grew their concern. They say they have also found discrepancies between her statements that were made to the media and other statements she has made. In addition, they say Adel has made what they feel are irrational decisions.
"This letter asking for your resignation is the first step. We are copying the State Bar and the Board of Supervisors because we believe the contents of this letter may require further investigation that we are not equipped to conduct. This does not mean that our duties under Policy 10.5(C)(3) have ceased. To the contrary, until the situation is resolved, we believe it is our duty to continue to investigate as we are able."