PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - He may have been "too good" for one family but Binx the shelter dog turned out to be just right for his new forever family.
Paula and Craig are the new parents for 1-year-old Binx.
The Arizona Animal Welfare League said Binx was originally adopted but returned within 48 hours because his old adopters wanted more a challenge.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Rescue dog too good? Friendly, potty-trained pup brought back to shelter for being good boy]
Craig saw the story about him and when he picked up Paula at the airport following a trip to California, he told her they had to stop at AAWL and see Binx.
When they did, they fell in love. All three love the outdoors and hiking!
We wish them the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.