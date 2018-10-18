PHOENIX (AP) — Families who want to travel to Arizona’s high country to cut their own Christmas tree this holiday season can buy a permit from Tonto National Forest starting next month.
The permits will be available beginning Nov. 13 at forest offices in Phoenix, Mesa, Payson and Cave Creek.
The permits cost $15 and allow a family to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall at designated areas of the forest between Nov. 17 and Dec. 24.
They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the forest runs out of available permits. They must be purchased in person, but a buyer can buy permits for up to four households.
Details on forest office hours, locations and other information can be found here: https://bit.ly/2RX23VG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.