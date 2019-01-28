A tanker began leaking tar on the I-17 in Phoenix on Monday. (Video courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An extended closure will be in place on Interstate 17 in Phoenix for the Monday morning commute after a tanker began leaking hot tar all over the highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the tanker began leaking the hot tar on southbound I-17 at Seventh Avenue. DPS says troopers are inspecting the tanker to determine what happened.

[SECTION: Traffic]

An extended closure is in place for the right lane, off-ramp and frontage road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is on scene attempting to clean up the spillage from the 24-ton tanker.

Drivers are advised to use caution when driving near the area. An alternate route would be Interstate 10.

 

