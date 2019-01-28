PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An extended closure will be in place on Interstate 17 in Phoenix for the Monday morning commute after a tanker began leaking hot tar all over the highway.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the tanker began leaking the hot tar on southbound I-17 at Seventh Avenue. DPS says troopers are inspecting the tanker to determine what happened.
[SECTION: Traffic]
An extended closure is in place for the right lane, off-ramp and frontage road.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is on scene attempting to clean up the spillage from the 24-ton tanker.
Drivers are advised to use caution when driving near the area. An alternate route would be Interstate 10.
Southbound I17 at 7th Ave will see an extended closure of the right lane, off-ramp and frontage road due to a 24-ton tanker leaking hot tar onto the roadway. @ArizonaDOT is working on cleanup. The truck has been moved to the bottom of the ramp. pic.twitter.com/xslY3arcMw— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 28, 2019
