PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A popular 1-ton boulder known as the “Wizard Rock” was reported missing from the Prescott National Forest about two weeks ago, according to park officials.
In a press release, the Prescott National Forest describe the large rock as a “beautiful black boulder” with white quartz running through it.
It was a notable attraction for people driving south on Highway 89 and White Spar Road in the Indian Fire area.
“It’s unfortunate when we lose a treasure such as the Wizard Rock,” said Ranger Sarah Clawson in a press release.
“These boulders belong to the public, and should be enjoyed by locals and visitors for years to come.”
Park officials say they suspect the boulder was taken using heavy equipment since it was so heavy.
This is the second incident of a boulder being illegally removed from Prescott National Forest in the past four months. Permits are needed to take anything out of the forest.
The penalty for taking a boulder could be $5,000, six months in jail, or both.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Wizard Rock, you’re urged to call 928-443-8110.
