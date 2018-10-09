GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A haunted corn maze, a petting zoo and a hay pyramid are just a few of the things you’ll find this fall season at Tolmachoff Farms, a four-generation family farm in Glendale.
The farm is celebrating the holiday season with activities fit for all ages.
Families can take on the mini corn maze or hop on a train ride.
Pumpkin Days invites visitors to select and purchase their own pumpkins from the farm’s patch.
For those seeking a thrill, the 'AZ Field of Screams' haunted corn maze is welcoming daredevils on Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night.
Tolmachoff Farms is located near the area of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Admission is $12 per person and children under 2 can enter for free.
The fall season opened Sep. 28 and will run until Nov. 4.
For more information, visit tolmachoff-farms.com.
