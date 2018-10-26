TOLLESON (3TV/CBS 5) − Three men are in the hospital after an altercation led to a stabbing in Tolleson early Friday morning.
Police say the three men were in a yellow Mustang near 83rd Avenue and Sherman Street, all suffering from stab wounds.
They say some sort of altercation occurred, a fight began and all three stabbed each other.
All three men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police say two of the men were in their 20s and one was in their 30s.
Police currently do not know where they were headed or where they came from.
They say two of the men are from Phoenix and one was from Tolleson. The driver called the incident into police.
No other victims or suspects are outstanding.
Police are still investigating.
No further details were released.
