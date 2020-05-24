TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - No officers were injured when a police vehicle was hit by a bullet overnight in Tolleson as officers were responding to a call.
Tolleson police officials say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when Tolleson police were looking into a report of street racing near Buckeye Road and 80th Avenue.
According to police, when they arrived on scene, officers found a large warehouse party with over 300 people. Soon after they arrived the gunfire started.
Gun fire was reportedly observed at the warehouse, at least one of the bullets hit a Tolleson police vehicle. The gun fire shattered the rear window.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no suspects in custody yet. There is also no word yet if any of the party-goers were shot.