TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tolleson family has a heartbreaking plea for the driver who hit and killed their father Saturday. Phoenix police said the person behind the wheel didn't even stop.
"I truly miss him," said Antynette Johnson, the daughter of Robert Bennett. "I don't know what I'm going to do without him...My dad was an amazing man. He was a provider. He was a protector. He was just everything."
For a man who loved so hard, Bennett's family says his life ended with a crime, so heartless.
"He was a loving man, and he did not deserve to be left there on the street for someone to just run him over," said Johnson.
The Phoenix Police Department said Bennett was waiting for a bus Saturday night near 28th and Glendale avenues. Witnesses told detectives the 50-year-old stepped onto the roadway to look for the bus when someone hit him and just kept going. Bennett died at the hospital.
"He was on his way home to cook dinner, and when he was hit, his groceries flew, so that just hurt me because I know my dad worked hard that day and was on his way home from work," said Johnson.
"You killed a father," said Bennett's friend, Dennis Robinson. "You killed a grandfather. You killed a husband. You killed a good friend."
"My daddy, if he couldn't say something to warm your heart or cook you a good meal, make you laugh, he was welcome anywhere," said Johnson. Johnson said her father leaves behind a legacy of love.
"My nephew was born the morning my father passed away, so as they say, a blessing comes when a life leaves," said Johnson.
She said her nephew was named Legaci, a perfect tribute to her dad.
The family is begging the driver to come forward.
"We're just looking for closure," said Johnson. "That's it. We want to be at peace. My dad wants to be at peace."
Police are still looking for the driver. The vehicle is described as a light-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. Anyone with information is asked to call 480-WITNESS.
"We are just asking to be lifted in prayer because, at this time, we just lost a grandfather, a father," said Johnson. "We have grandchildren that will never be able to see their grandfather again."
The family set up this GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.