TOLLESON, AZ (3 TV / CBS 5) -- After three Tolleson city leaders took a trip to France last September, some are calling the expedition into question.
Mayor Anna Tovar, City Manager Reyes Medrano Jr., and Public Affairs Administrator Pilar Sinawi flew to France for a commemorative ceremony. Tolleson taxpayers paid around $9,000 of the bill.
While the three were overseas, some members of the City Council, including John Carnero, didn't know where their mayor was.
"No. Not even vice mayor. We contacted him. He didn't know," Carnero said.
And when the trio returned to Arizona, Carnero says he and other members of the council were kept in the dark about the trip's details.
"I was told I should withhold requesting that information because it was a sensitive item," Carnero said.
The councilman had to file a public information request with his own city government to get the details.
"I don't know what the reason is that I'm not being provided that information, but I'd like to know," Carnero said.
Medrano, who attended the trip, says Luke Air Force Base, located in Glendale, extended an invitation to ceremonies commemorating the 100th anniversary of the death of the base's namesake, Frank Luke Jr. The pilot died in France in World War I.
"Any opportunity we have to strengthen our intergovernmental partnerships, we pursue them aggressively, and this was no different," Medrano said. "It was just a lot further flight."
But Tolleson officials didn't need to get on a plane to France to honor a fallen hero and connect with the Air Force. That's because that same week Luke Air Force Base put on a separate ceremony honoring Frank Luke Jr. at the Arizona State Capitol.
Former Tolleson Mayor Adolfo Gamez says amid the secrecy, something doesn't add up. He said he always informed the City Council about upcoming trips.
"It was protocol," Gamez explained. "When you leave the state, leave the country, you state why you're leaving, [say,] 'This is why we're going.'"
Nobody alleges that anything illegal occurred, but Carnero says it raises ethical questions. He says he came forward to shed light on what he sees as a questionable use of taxpayer dollars so that there will be more transparency in the future.
"I don't work for the city manager; I don't work for the mayor," Carnero said. "I work for the people of Tolleson."
