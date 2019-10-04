GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Seven preschoolers were found wandering in the area of Val Vista Drive, north of Guadalupe Road, in Gilbert Friday morning.
According to the Gilbert Police Department, a gate “failed” at Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, allowing the kids to leave the playground.
Several people who saw the toddlers by themselves with no adult in sight called 911 and helped the kids get back to the school safely.
According to a tweet by the Gilbert Police Department, there were staffers at the school, but they did not see the open gate.
"As soon as we learned of the incident, we immediately contacted the parents of the students involved, suspended the teachers pending a full investigation, and self-reported to the state of Arizona childcare licensing," said Abby Davis of Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool in a statement emailed to Arizona's Family. (Scroll down for full statement.)
The school said it will keep kids inside "until our entire fence line has been inspected."
Arizona’s Family reporter Lauren Reimer is talking with some of the good Samaritans who helped the children.
Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool is a national chain with locations in 10 states.
"We teach children lessons, manners and social skills all through creative and pre-planned play," according to its website.
In addition to the Val Vista location, there is also a Little Sunshine in Scottsdale, and there are plans to open a second Gilbert location.
STATEMENT FROM LITTLE SUNSHINE'S PLAYHOUSE AND PRESCHOOL
"During outside play we had a few toddlers open the gate and exit the playground. It was immediately brought to our attention and all the children are safe and accounted for, without injury. As soon as we learned of the incident, we immediately contacted the parents of the students involved, suspended the teachers pending a full investigation, and self-reported to the state of Arizona childcare licensing. We are taking this incident very seriously as the safety of each of our students is our top priority.
Additionally, we are taking the proper steps to ensure this never happens again. We have experienced leadership team members onsite and someone inspecting the gates and fence. Our students will not be going outside until our entire fence line has been inspected."
