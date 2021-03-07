SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a near drowning in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale Fire Department officials say it happened at a home near Pima Road and McDonald Drive around 2:30 p.m.
The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, officials say.
It's unclear if the incident took place in a pool or in the home. Arizona's Family News crews are gathering more information and will provide updates when information is available.