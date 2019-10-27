GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 15-month-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Glendale.
Glendale Fire Department spokesman, Chris James, says around 4:30 p.m. their crews were called to a home near 67th and Missouri avenues for a drowning incident.
James says the boy's mother and a babysitter were home when they became aware the boy was unaccounted for. His mother found the boy in the pool and began CPR, says James.
The boy was transported to a nearby hospital. He is still in extremely critical condition.
"There is pool fencing, but there is a gate that seems to be broken," says James, leaving us with this thought. "Even though the weather's cooling down its still very important to watch your kids around water."
Today we had a harsh reminder that broken gates or fences around pools can lead to critical injury or death of a child. A 15 month old is in critical condition after being found in the pool by his mother. The firefighters were able to get the child breathing again. pic.twitter.com/UvdxPinK39— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) October 28, 2019