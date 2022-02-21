Toddler in stroller hit by red-light runner at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler is in the hospital after a red-light runner hit his stroller as it was being pushed across the street. It happened Just before 8:30 Sunday night at 19th and Glendale avenues.
According to police, the family member who was pushing the little boy’s stroller was in the crosswalk and was crossing with the signal. Police said the driver who ran the red light and hit the stroller did not stop.
Investigators say the car was described as 2004-2010 charcoal gray Nissan Altima or Maxima.
Police say the toddler was seriously injured. At least check, he was in stable condition.
No other information was immediately available.