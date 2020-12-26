GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler is in extremely critical condition after falling into a pool at a Glendale home Saturday. It happened just west of 43rd Avenue between Pinnacle Peak and Happy Valley roads.
The parents of a 2-year-old boy were doing CPR when the first emergency responders got there, Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department said.
“Immediate emergency treatment was initiated by paramedics and EMTs and the child was transported in extremely critical condition via ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment,” Douglas said.
It’s not clear how long the little boy was in the water or if there is a fence around the pool.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.