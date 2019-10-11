PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool in Peoria.
According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, the family started CPR. When first responders arrived, they rushed the 18-month-old boy to the hospital.
Aerial video of the home, which is in the area of 75th and Peoria avenues, showed that there is no fence around the swimming pool.
It's not clear how long the toddler was in the water.
Police are investigating, but at this point, no other information is available.
Arizona's Family will update this story as we learn more.