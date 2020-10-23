A toddler was taken to the hospital after he was found in a Jacuzzi in Phoenix on Friday night.
It happened near 34th Street and Utopia Road, which is north of Union Hills Road. Firefighters said the 3-year-old boy was in the water for about two minutes before his mother found him. When crews arrived at the house, the boy was throwing up water and breathing by himself. However, he was still having trouble recovering and fire crews said he was in critical condition when he was driven to the hospital. It's unclear if there was a fence around the Jacuzzi or who else was home at the time. An investigation is underway.