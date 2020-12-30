WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 15-month-old is fighting for their life after being pulled from a pool in Waddell on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Rural Metro Fire, emergency responders were called out to a home near Citrus Road and Northern Avenue after family members found the child in the pool. Family members pulled the toddler out and performed CPR until Rural Metro crews arrived and rushed the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials did not know how long the child was underwater or if the pool had a fence around it.
