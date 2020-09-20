PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler in Peoria was rushed to a hospital Sunday morning after being found in a swimming pool.
Paramedics from the Peoria Fire and Medical Department were called to a home near 91st Avenue and Yucca Street around 11:30 a.m. for a reported drowning call involving a child.
By the time emergency units arrived on scene, family members had pulled the boy from the pool.
The youngster was awake and crying when they were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, says fire officials.