PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler in Peoria was rushed to a hospital Sunday morning after being found in a swimming pool.

Paramedics from the Peoria Fire and Medical Department were called to a home near 91st Avenue and Yucca Street around 11:30 a.m. for a reported drowning call involving a child.

By the time emergency units arrived on scene, family members had pulled the boy from the pool.

The youngster was awake and crying when they were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, says fire officials. 

 

