PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool at a west Phoenix home Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the 2-year-old boy was in the water for about five minutes.
Our chopper was over the scene southwest of 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. The pool did not have a fence around it.
Capt. Danny Gile with the Phoenix Fire Department said family members got the child out of the water and started CPR. The toddler was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat.
He was taken to Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is the second such incident in as many days. On Monday, a 3-year-old drowned in a pool near Peoria.
(2) comments
Another child tragedy in Arizona's Child Drowning Season. Put an end to Arizona's annual Child Drowning Season. Pass the law that a pool cannot be installed and a property with a swimming pool cannot be sold or transferred without a correctly working child safety fence around the pool. Build the fence, save children's lives.
In theory that sounds perfect. What about people that don’t have children? Are they going to be forced to pay the cost of a fence?
