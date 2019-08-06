Toddler dies hours after falling on head in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A toddler was found in dire circumstances Tuesday night in Mesa, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
Firefighters were called to The Moorings Apartments near Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 8:30 p.m. because of a 2-year-old girl who was not breathing.
Paramedics performed CPR on the girl and took her to Cardon Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Mesa police investigators said a woman, who identified herself as the girlfriend of the little girl's father, told them the child fell on her head a few hours earlier on Tuesday. The child went to sleep some time after that.
The woman also told police that the girl didn't wake up during a bed check two hours into her sleep.
How the child fell and the exact cause of her death remain unclear.
Mesa police said they are not considering this a suspicious death at this time.
