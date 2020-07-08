MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler has died after being discovered at the bottom of a pool in Mesa on Wednesday evening.
It happened near Lindsay Road and University Drive just before 6 p.m. Firefighters said the 2-and-a-half-year-old was pulled out of the water by family members. Emergency crews performed CPR when they arrived. Firefighters said the child was "trying to breathe on their own" when being rushed to the hospital. However, crews said the child died at Cardon Children's Medical Center a few hours later.
Investigators didn't say if there was a fence around the pool or how long the child had been in the water. An investigation is underway.