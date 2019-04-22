GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-month-old girl is dead after she was found in a hot car on Monday afternoon, the Glendale Police Department said.
The girl's father found her unresponsive at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, according to Ofc. Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department.
Dispatchers told the father to perform CPR on the toddler and he did.
But the girl didn't make it.
"Unfortunately and tragically, that baby died inside of that vehicle due to the conditions," Ngalula said.
The girl was locked inside the hot car for "at least a few hours," said Ngalula.
Both parents were talking to detectives on Monday night.
Ngalula didn't say what led up to the girl being left in the car by herself for hours. No one has been charged or taken into custody.
She did have advice for everyone.
"Check twice for loved ones who are unable to let themselves out of a vehicle because ultimately we are responsible for them," said Ngalula.
The temperatures were in the mid-80s in Glendale when the child was found on Monday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in 30 minutes even when the temperature is at 85 degrees.
Maybe they should have never made that law requiring children to ride in the backseat instead of in the front seat. Parents didn't forget their children in the front seat because they could see them. Far more children have died in vehicles since the law past requiring children to ride in the backseat. Far fewer children died in the front seat, including front vehicle wrecks. Repeal that law, save children's lives.
glendale, knocking it out of the park!! shootings every day..and when they aren't shooting each other, they are killing their own babies in hot cars! i wish i could live there~!
I don’t understand how people can leave there kids in the car!! There is no excuse good enough for leaving them in the car. You come out of the car, so do your kids and dogs! Period! R.i.p. little angel.
No excuse!! I'm going to see what it will take to get a sensor in the car that senses when a person is in car. Where if someone is in there the windows roll down automatically in every registered vehicle old or new doesnt matter. You have the option if you have an item to shut it off when you exit the vehicle. But you have to tell it to ignore everytime you shut off vehicle when something is in the back or front seat. Ugh poor little ..something has to be done
Dont worry, those updating their status on social media will continue to let their children die due to their neglect.
