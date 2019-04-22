GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A 1-and-half-year-old girl is dead after she was found in a car on Monday afternoon, the Glendale Police Department said.
She was found unresponsive at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Police said the girl later died.
Her dad was on the scene, but officers wouldn't give any more details.
The temperatures were in the mid-80s in Glendale when the child was found on Monday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said a car's interior can heat up to 120 degrees in 30 minutes when the outside temperature is just 85 degrees.
