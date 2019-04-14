TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 3-year-old boy and two adults are in the hospital after being by a driver who then took off, Tempe police said.
It happened in a neighborhood northeast of Mill and Southern avenues around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the three victims were crossing the street when a speeder hit them.
All three victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said the driver was in a Volkswagen four-door sedan. They only had a vague description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department.
