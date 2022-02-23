PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Snow up north and rain in the Valley, Wednesday night might be the rare occasion to turn on the heat in your home. It may cost you, primarily if your home uses natural gas. "For every degree, you turn the thermostat down," said Mike Donley with Donley AC & Plumbing. "You'll save 2-3% on heating cost."

Natural gas is 32% more expensive than it was a year ago, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The cost of electricity is up nearly 6%, too, with the agency blaming the demand of energy outweighing supply. War in Ukraine, many speculated, could make heating more expensive as it has with gas prices.

"We produce a lot of the natural gas we consume," said ASU Supply Chain Professor Hitendra Chaturvedi. Professor Chaturvedi does not believe the war will impact natural gas because of the United States' self-reliance. Donley suggests turning off fans in your bathroom and kitchen.

"All of those suck the hot air out of your home that you paid for," said Donley. While you're at it, keep the fire out, too. "Gas fireplaces are pretty inefficient," said Donley. "It may keep you warm by the couch, but the heat doesn't go very far."