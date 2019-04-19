PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Don't answer the phone... because, very likely, it's spam.
Nearly half of the calls made in the United States to cell phones this year will be spam. That's according to a recent study by the FCC.
So, what can you do, right now, to stop them?
Well, the first step is to register with the federal "Do Not Call” list.
Next, use apps and spam filters on your smartphone to keep unwanted calls under control. AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile each offer its own free call blocking service.
They also offer additional services at a price. Verizon's "Call Filter App" auto-blocks calls from known fraudsters. It costs $2.99 per month and it shows you warning banners for suspicious calls and has a spam reporting tool.
AT&T's “Call Protect” also has similar features and add-ons. It does cost a little more, at $3.99.
T-Mobile has an app that offers a premium Caller ID service at $4 a month.
Over at Sprint, the robocall blocking service costs $2.99 per line.
And, when it comes to landlines, you can sign up for a free service called "Nomo-Robo" which works with Comcast's Xfinity, Verizon Fios and AT&T U-verse customers.
It won't solve everything, but it's a start.
